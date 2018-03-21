Manic Street Preachers' Nicky Wire admits the band face an uncertain future amid a changing music landscape.

The 49-year-old bassist and his bandmates - James Dean Bradfield and Sean Moore - are set to release their 13th studio album 'Resistance Is Futile' in April, but he isn't sure how long the band can sustain their success.

He explained: ''It's hard to think like that, but there's going to come a time. We used to work in five-year plans, cycles of ambition, but it is impossible for any band to do that these days.

''As much as anything, I don't know if anything that we do will exist [in the long term]. We'll just be swamped into one of the giant tech companies that owns every part of your life and I just don't know if we'll ever fit into that.

''So many of our pre-orders for the new record are physical, it's unreal. How long can we sustain that?''

The band's best-selling album to date is their fifth LP, 'This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours', which celebrates its 20th anniversary in September.

And the 'International Blue' hitmaker still feels incredibly proud of the record, which he believes has stood the test of time.

Speaking to Music Week, Nicky shared: ''It's a really classy album; kind of luxurious and expensive. It still sounds unbelievably well recorded and there's a lot of depth to the album.

''Obviously, it's our biggest seller - I think it's done 3.5 million to 4 million worldwide - and it's quite a difficult album to sell that many with. So we look back on it with a lot of pride.''