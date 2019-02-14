Mandy Moore has accused Ryan Adams of emotional abuse.

The 'This Is Us' star - who was married to Ryan between 2009 and 2016 - is just one of seven women to accuse the singer of being ''manipulative, controlling and obsessive''.

Actress and singer Mandy has alleged that Ryan was ''psychologically abusive'' and belittled her singing talents, adding: ''His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time - my entire mid-to-late 20s ... Music was a point of control for him.''

Another woman, Ava, is also accusing Ryan of sending her messages and making video calls on Skype, where he exposed himself, when she was just 15 and 16-years-old. The pair first connected over music, as she was and up and coming bass player but their texts soon turned graphic. In one message, he had told her: ''i would get in trouble if someone knew we talked like this (sic)''

Andrew B. Brettler, Adams's lawyer, said: ''Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.''

And in a series of tweets posted after the New York Times newspaper article surfaced, Ryan apologised ''to anyone he has ever hurt, however unintentionally''.

He wrote: ''As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly. I am resolved to work to be the best man I can be. And I wish everyone compassion, understanding and healing. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period. I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes. To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologise deeply and unreservedly.''

Megan Butterworth, who Ryan was engaged to before she called off their romance in 2018, also accused him of being controlling and emotionally abusive.

Ryan denies all the allegations made against him.