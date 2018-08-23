Mandy Moore has revealed she will not wear a ''white wedding dress'' when she marries fiancé Taylor Goldsmith.
The 34-year-old singer-and-actress and Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith are busy planning their nuptials after getting engaged in September 2017, however, Mandy is yet to pick her dress, but she does know it won't be a big bridal gown.
In an interview with PEOPLE, Mandy - who was previously wed to musician Ryan Adams - said: ''I don't know what it's going to be quite yet. I never really had these grand ideas of what that day would look like. I need to get to the point where I can decide on something. I'm kind of confident that it's not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress, because it just doesn't feel the most me.''
The 'Tangled' star dated Taylor for two years before the couple got engaged after the loved-up pair met over Instagram and the start of their relationship has inspired a ''non-traditional'' twist when she walks down the aisle.
Mandy said: ''It's going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional. I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself. I am excited just to be married. I don't think our lives are going to change all that much, but I am excited just to be able to say like husband and wife. It's like, we already live together, I don't know how different everything is going to feel. But it will be fun to have a party and celebrate.''
