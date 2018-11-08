Mandy Moore went through ''dark times'' when she divorced Ryan Adams in 2016, and says throwing herself into her career allowed ''the sun'' to come out again.
Mandy Moore went through ''dark times'' when she divorced Ryan Adams.
The 34-year-old singer and actress and Ryan, 43, ended their seven-year marriage in 2016, and has said that their break-up, coupled with the stall of her acting career which took place a few years prior to their split, led to a very ''heavy'' and ''confusing'' time for the star.
She said: ''When I think back to that particular time period that we're talking about ... It was heavy. It was dark. It was confusing. It was lonely. There was no room for me. There was no room for me to have anything else in my life.
''I put all the emphasis and pressure on, well, I can just dig myself out of this hole by finding fulfilment strictly from a career perspective.''
Mandy's career wasn't halted for long though, as she landed her biggest onscreen acting role as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC family drama 'This Is Us' the same year she finalised her divorce from Ryan.
And the actress - who is now engaged to Taylor Goldsmith - says throwing herself into her work allowed ''the sun'' to come out again.
Speaking to Bustle magazine's latest digital issue, 'Evolution', she said: ''Those monumental shifts in your life ... they come at a big cost. It wasn't a decision that I made flippantly. It's no coincidence to me that once I did that hard work, life opened up in a way that I never could have expected. Once I did that, it was like, the sun came back out again. In every respect I felt like, 'Oh, now I'm living the life that I'm supposed to be living.'''
Her comments come after she described her marriage as an ''unhealthy situation'' in an interview published last month.
She said: ''I don't feel guilty for it. I don't fault myself for it.
''When people said, 'I'm sorry,' I was like, 'No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.' I didn't. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...
At its Cannes 2006 inception, Richard Kelly's Southland Tales was plagued with walkouts that, reportedly,...
Justin Theroux, the director of Dedication, wants to have it both ways, and in this...
License to Wed follows newly engaged Ben Murphy (John Krasinski) and his fiancance, Sadie Jones...
In an unorthodox kind of way, the comedy License to Wed bravely asks questions a...
How did we get here? Michael Lehmann's career seemed like one of those no-brainers, destined...
There's a peculiarly painful sensation one gets when witnessing a comedy build toward its big...
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
A Walk to Remember can and will be known best as "The Mandy Moore Project,"...
You could take a camcorder to the mall, videotape strangers at random, and end up...