Mandy Moore felt like she was ''drowning'' in her marriage to Ryan Adams.

The 'This Is Us' star spoke out last week to accuse her ex-husband of being ''psychologically abusive'' and she admits their relationship was an ''entirely unhealthy dynamic''.

She said: ''I was living my life for him ... being the mother. It's an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self ... I was so small. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was so lonely with him. I knew this was not the person I was meant to be with.''

And the 34-year-old actress and singer claims she found it hard to work whilst she was with Ryan because he needed a ''constant stream'' of attention.

Speaking on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, she added: ''I would do little jobs - it's not like I completely stopped working. But it would become abundantly clear while I was working, things would completely fall apart at home. I couldn't do my job because there was a constant stream of trying to pay attention to this person who needed me and wouldn't let me do anything else.''

Mandy had previously insisted it is always ''worth'' speaking out, even if the truth is ''painful''.

Lending her support to other women who have experienced ''trauma or abuse'', she wrote on Instagram: ''Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it's always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever.''

Ryan's lawyer has denied the allegations, saying they were ''completely inconsistent with [Ryan's] view of the relationship'' and that he supported her ''well-deserved professional success''.