Mandy Moore wants to hike Mount Everest again.

The 35-year-old actress recently made it all the way to the mountain's Base Camp during a gruelling hike, and has said that although she loved the experience, she missed having her husband Taylor Goldsmith by her side, and now wants to do it all over again so he can experience it too.

She said: ''He was the first person I called and sent photos to. I was just bummed not to have him there. I wasn't nervous and I don't think he was nervous. We weren't doing anything unsafe, but I just wish I could've shared that experience with him for sure.

''So I told him we're going to go back so he can do it. Probably not go to the top, but probably climb some other peaks in the area.''

And the musician says he was originally planning to join the 'This Is Us' star, but was a little apprehensive about the trip and used his tour as an excuse not to go because he was ''scared''.

He said: ''I was going to go, but I had a tour date and so I think I probably ramped up that excuse 'cause I was scared. I was like, 'Ah, guess I can't make it.' But she's truly fearless. It's no surprise. But her love of that kind of thrill, like climbing a mountain, getting to know nature, is something that I've learned so much from 'cause I didn't have that and now I'm sort of inheriting it. And she takes to it so naturally. She never even slept in a tent before we climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.''

Mandy's decision to climb the mountain last month came as she want to pack ''as much adventure'' as she could into her time off work.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''We have four months out of the year that we're not working and so I just want to pack it with as much adventure time and traveling and doing fun things that, like, I'm not necessarily afforded during the rest of the year.

''So I've always wanted to go to the Himalayas and this idea percolated a couple of months ago and it just happened to time out perfectly because this is trekking and climbing season. And we made it happen!''