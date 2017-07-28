Mandy Moore wants to ''empower'' women and encourage others to rely heavily on the women in their own lives as she does too.
The 'This Is Us' star relies heavily on the women in her own life and wants to encourage others to do the same so they can, too, feel empowered themselves.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I've always leaned on my friends and the women around me to steer me in the right direction. We need to empower other women. And we need other women to empower us.''
Meanwhile, the 33-year-old singer and actress previously revealed she believes motherhood is the ''next chapter'' in her life.
She shared: ''I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later! I think that's going to be the next chapter.''
And Mandy doesn't feel pressured to have a ''traditional'' family because she believes her own familial unit is anything but traditional.
She added: ''My family is the least traditional. I've never really talked about this but my parents are divorced. My mother left my father for a woman. And both of my two brothers are gay.
''My parents loved each other; they did an incredible job raising all of us. [I thought I could create my] own kind of normalcy [by getting married] but then I learned that that wasn't going to be the fruitful experience I wanted it to be. [Now my family is] exactly where they should be. Everyone's so much happier, richer, and more fulfilled, being their authentic selves.''
The brunette beauty - who is currently in a relationship with Taylor Goldsmith - hasn't ruled out getting married again, despite her divorce from Ryan Adams.
She shared: ''I would definitely get married again. My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened.''
