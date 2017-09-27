Mandy Moore wants a ''small'' wedding.

The 'This Is Us' actress - who was previously wed to Ryan Adams for six years until they split in January 2015 - recently got engaged to Taylor Goldsmith and she isn't planning a particularly lavish celebration.

She said: ''This is my second go-round. I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again.

''I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me.

''I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. Quit, no bridal magazines for me.''

And the 33-year-old singer admitted getting engaged ''doesn't feel any different'' to how things were before with the rocker.

She told reporters at the 'This Is Us' season two premiere: ''People are asking me more about my relationship than before. But it feels the same, which I guess is how it should be.''

Before her own wedding, Mandy needs to prepare for her co-star Justin Hartley's nuptials to Chrishell Stause, who he got engaged to in July 2016.

She said: ''They're getting married in the not-too-distant future. I haven't gotten him a gift yet, so that's a really good reminder! I'll have to go on their registry after this. ... I think I'll pay attention to their wedding [to see] if I can pick up anything I want to incorporate.''

Mandy celebrated two years with her man over summer, and marked the occasion with a sweet picture and message to show her happiness.

She wrote alongside the post on Instagram: ''The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T.''