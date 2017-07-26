Mandy Moore thinks motherhood is in the ''next chapter'' of her life.

The 33-year-old actress is currently celebrating her two year anniversary with boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, and has said she would love to start the next phase of their relationship and become a parent ''soon''.

She said: ''I'm definitely ready for motherhood sooner rather than later! I think that's going to be the next chapter.''

And the 'This Is Us' star - who was previously married to Ryan Adams - also admitted she's ''definitely'' prepared to tie the knot again in the future, as she says she isn't put off by her divorce.

She told People magazine: ''I would definitely get married again. My life has sort of taken unexpected twists and turns professionally and personally, but overall my journey is the reason I am here today and I feel fulfilled by everything that happened.''

Meanwhile, after starring in comedy drama 'This Is Us' as mother-of-three Rebecca Pearson, Mandy recently said her ''maternal side'' has been awoken and she now feels as though she could handle being a mother off-screen.

She said: ''I didn't know how to change a diaper. I had crew members showing me how to change a diaper. I'm terrible, but yes it has sort of activated that maternal side of me that I'm totally ready to have kids now.''

Despite being more comfortable with the idea of motherhood thanks to her role in the show, Mandy admits she still has ''no experience'' with children and finds it strange when she has to act with babies for flashback scenes.

Mandy added: ''I mean, we get to hold these newborn children, and I can't believe their parents were willing to hand over their babies to me. I'm like, 'Hi, I'm Mandy. I have absolutely no experience with small children,' and they're like, 'Here's my two-week-old baby.' ''