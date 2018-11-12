Mandy Moore has admitted that she doesn't want to ''fall into the trap'' of wearing too much makeup on her wedding day
Mandy Moore doesn't want to look ''fussy or done-up'' on her wedding day.
The 34-year-old actress-and-singer is currently planning her nuptials to singer Taylor Goldsmith, 33, and has admitted that she doesn't want to ''fall into the trap'' of wearing too much makeup on the big day as she's ''heard that that brides regret their hair or makeup'' when they change too much about their look.
In an interview with Popsugar, she said: ''I just want to feel like the best version of myself, not too fussy or done-up; I've heard that brides regret their hair or makeup. That they sort of forced themselves into this idea of what they thought they should look like at their wedding. It wasn't true to who they really are. I don't want to fall into that trap.
''Just easy and breezy; not too much makeup. I don't think I'll wear my hair up. I want to feel like myself and look back and go, 'Oh, my gosh, yeah. That was a special day, and I look like me still.' ''
The 'This Is Us' actress was previously married to Ryan Adams but confessed that their relationship was a ''very unhealthy situation'' and she knew she had to get out of their seven-year marriage.
She previously said: ''I don't feel guilty for it. I don't fault myself for it.
''When people said, 'I'm sorry,' I was like, 'No. Sorry would have been had I stayed in a very unhealthy situation.' I didn't. I found my way out. And when I did, things opened back up again.''
Many now believes she has found the right person in Taylor and admitted that the musician massively helped her find herself again after her divorce.
She said: ''I was still dealing with the trauma of my divorce when we started dating. Taylor was steadfast in his support - that was a huge sign for me.''
