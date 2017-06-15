Mandy Moore says being a singer has ''led her'' to where she is now.

The 'This Is Us' star used to have a career as a pop star before she turned to acting, and has said that whilst she'd like to leave her days of being the 'Candy' hitmaker behind her, she also thinks it's ''cool'' that her life has ''different chapters''.

She said: ''It's all led me to where I am now. I'm happy to acknowledge [the past], but also stay focused on the present. I think it's cool to have different chapters of your life and career and for there to be a portion of an audience out there that just knows me from ['This Is Us']. I'm totally fine with it because there's plenty of stuff in the past I'd like to forget.''

But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the 'Tangled' star either, as she admits she's still had to deal with ''career lulls''.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I've gone through my share of career lulls and rejections and disappointment. I sort of feel like my life has hit on so many different notes that that collective experience [is something I can] bring to the table with a role like this and sprinkle a little bit of that into this woman.''

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old star recently said she was starting the ''next chapter'' in her life as she is in the middle of renovating her house into her dream home.

She said: ''I feel incredibly humbled and grateful by this next chapter of my life. I feel like, at 33, I've kinda earned it! I'm ready, I'm trying to own it, you know?''

And the '47 Meters Down' actress isn't just working on the house for herself either, as she admits her musician boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith will be living with her ''for sure''.

She said: ''Oh yeah, my guy and I, we live together for sure.''