Mandy Moore admits she ''completely fell in love'' with Taylor Goldsmith after they shared a single hug on their first date.
The 'This Is Us' star had been chatting with the musician on Instagram for a while before they went out on their first date but she admits it was love at first sight.
She said: ''I left that dinner completely smitten but we didn't hold hands or kiss or anything. I completely fell in love with him without having done anything more than given him a hug good night.''
And the 34-year-old actress and singer feels she really ''lucked out'' with Taylor.
She added: ''He's undeniably good person in every respect. I wasn't expecting it but I really lucked out. I would go through everything that I went through a million times over if it meant landing Taylor in my life again and meeting him.''
And Mandy is grateful to have her girlfriends in her life too, as they ''fulfil'' her in a different way.
She told the December issue of Australia's ELLE magazine: ''I love Taylor, and he's my best friend, but my relationship with him is very different from the way that I'm fulfilled by my girlfriends.''
Mandy and Taylor tied the knot earlier this month in front of family and friends in an ''intimate'' ceremony in Los Angeles.
A source said at the time: ''[The ceremony was] an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening. There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people.''
