Mandy Moore says it's ''pretty bonkers'' that she has received her first Emmy nomination.

The 35-year-old actress is up for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rebecca on the hit US comedy drama 'This Is Us' at the prestigious ceremony, which takes place on September 23, and she has revealed she decided to go to a class when the nominations were revealed as she didn't expect the programme to even be nominated.

She admitted: ''It's pretty bonkers!

''I was just like, 'I'm going to go and just take a class and have my fingers crossed the show gets recognised, but I'll just find out when I get out.'''

The 'Tangled' star thought that they were unlucky when her phone was flooded with messages, but when she saw one from her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, which read, ''You did it'', she phoned him up to find out what he meant.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I had, like, 65 text messages and I thought, 'Oh no, did the show not get nominated and people are bummed out and they're reaching out to say I'm sorry?'

''I opened the first one from my husband and it just said, 'You did it.' And there were, like, 10 exclamation points.

''I think I just looked at it and was like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait...'

''I called him because I was like, 'I don't understand what this means.' I could not wrap my head around it.''

Mandy is joined by her co-star Chris Sullivan (Toby), who is nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Michael Angarano (Nicky Pearson) has received a nod for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

And Sterling K. Brown (Randall Pearson) and Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson) will go head-to-head for the Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

The show, which has received a total of nine nominations, is also up for Outstanding Drama Series, with competition from 'Better Call Saul', 'Bodyguard', 'Game of Thrones', 'Killing Eve', 'Ozark', 'Pose' and 'Succession'.