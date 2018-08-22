Mandy Moore's wedding won't be ''stereotypical'', as she wants to keep things small and private.
The 34-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith, and has said she's not stressing herself out when it comes to planning their big day, as she knows they won't be following the traditional wedding celebrations.
She said: ''It will just end up unfolding the way it's supposed to. I don't know what it's going to be quite yet. I never really had these grand ideas of what that day would look like. I need to get to the point where I can decide on something.''
And the 'This Is Us' star knows her wedding dress - which she is yet to pick out - won't be a traditional white gown either.
She added: ''I'm kind of confident that it's not going to be the stereotypical white wedding dress, because it just doesn't feel the most me.
''It's going to probably be a little bit more non-traditional. I think the whole day will sort of feel a little bit more non-traditional, so the dress will sort of follow suit. I kind of want to feel like the best version of myself.''
Mandy is ''excited'' to get married for a second time after previously being married to rocker Ryan Adams before their divorce in 2016, but doesn't think her life will ''change'' at all after her nuptials.
She told People magazine: ''I am excited just to be married. I don't think our lives are going to change all that much, but I am excited just to be able to say like husband and wife. It's like, we already live together, I don't know how different everything is going to feel. But it will be fun to have a party and celebrate.''
Previously, the actress said she wouldn't be making her wedding a ''big affair'', because she likes to keep things ''quiet and private''.
She said: ''I don't think I'm going to have a big, old affair. [I] think it will be small and quiet and private.
''This is my second go-round. I feel like I eloped before and I think I'll probably keep it very small again. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgement, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. No bridal magazines for me.''
