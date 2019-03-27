Mandy Moore thinks it is ''surreal'' that she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 'This Is Us' star has admitted she is still ''floating'' after being handed the honour at her own ceremony in front of some of her closest friends.

She wrote on Instagram: ''What a surreal day. It still feels like I'm floating. Thank you to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the @hwdwalkoffame for this tremendous honour. Nothing better. To say that I'm grateful to still be doing what I LOVE and then for this kind of acknowledgment after 20 years in the business is a massive understatement. Thanks for sticking with me, friends (sic)''

During her speech, Mandy paid tribute to her 'A Walk To Remember' co-star Shane West and delivered a heartfelt speech on their friendship and how they were polar opposites before they starred in the 2002 flick.

Mandy said: ''We couldn't have been more opposite when we met. I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and wearing eyeliner in my garage punk band or whatever, whatever that was. And you were killing it on the pop star scene. You had very long beautiful blonde hair at the time. I was trying to get you to listen to The Clash or the Ramones. You were not interested but you were very sweet about it, and you stuck to your Fleetwood Mac. Always Fleetwood Mac. And so apparently our director for A Walk to Remember, Adam Shankman, decided, 'Hey, yeah, why not let's put these two together, let's put the two opposites attract together.'''

Mandy was handed the honour in front of her 'This Is Us' co-stars, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, and husband Taylor Goldsmith.