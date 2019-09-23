Mandy Moore says she released her new music ''selfishly'' and she admits she is ''overwhelmed'' at the thought that other people want to listen to her music.
The 'This Is Us' star unveiled her new song 'When I Wasn't Watching' recently - which will appear on her upcoming new album - and she admits she is ''overwhelmed'' at the thought that other people want to listen to her music.
Speaking to PeopleTV, she said: ''I just dropped it, as the kids say. I am super excited about it and happy that people have been digging it so far. I'm so overwhelmed and heartened that people even know or still care that I make music, because I really truly am still doing it selfishly for me. I miss it, I miss writing, I miss performing, I miss the whole thing, so it feels really really good to be back there. It's not a bad deal, I feel incredibly lucky. I am just soaking in every second of this particular moment.''
Back in July last year, Mandy confirmed she was ''dipping her toe'' back into music.
She said: ''It's been about 10 years since I've made a record. I am dipping my toe back in as we speak. I've just started writing.''
And her husband Taylor Goldsmith, has been a source of inspiration for her.
She said: ''I live with a songwriter so music is this sort of constant thread in our house.''
And asked about the possibility of a duet, she added: ''Maybe we will, but we write together and we sing together. I sing on his records and I want him to come play on my records.''
The 'Candy' hitmaker pushed Taylor to release 'Never Gonna Say Goodbye', a song he'd penned last year after she suffered a black eye and needed stitches following a freak accident with a shower door because he was initially reluctant to keep the lyrics private.
She recalled: ''I remember hearing it and I was like, 'This has to go on the album.' And he was like, 'No, no, no. That's, like, my language to you and I don't know if I feel comfortable putting it out there.' It was this weird role reversal where I was like, 'No, no, people should hear that song,' and it's on their record.''
