Mandy Moore's pet cat Figaro loves to sing, as she says the moggy always harmonises with her and her husband Taylor Goldsmith.
Mandy Moore's pussy loves to sing.
The 'This Is Us' actress has a musical prodigy on her hands in the form of her pet cat Figaro, as she has revealed the moggy can't help but sing along every time she or her husband Taylor Goldsmith starts singing around the house.
Mandy, 35, claims Figaro only began the strange behaviour after a visit to a pet psychic, who told the couple to rename the cat to the musical moniker, which comes from the Mozart opera 'The Marriage of Figaro'.
During an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' - which will air on Tuesday (10.03.20) - she said: ''One of the last times I was on the show we talked about Fig, our cat who had to have his name changed because he was freaking ... it's a very long story - we talked to a pet psychic, she told us that we needed to change his name to Figaro.
''And he does ... truly anytime I start singing or Taylor sings, especially when we harmonise ... he could be on the other side of the house fast asleep, and it's like, suddenly he's up on the piano with us. And he sings! I mean, he meows.''
The 'Save a Little for Yourself' singer loves life at home with her musical pets and her husband though, as she recently gushed over married life on her one-year anniversary in November.
She wrote on social media: ''A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other's lives. You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you. Happy anniversary @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can't wait for all the years to come.... (sic).''
Mandy started dating Taylor, 34, in 2015 and they got engaged two years later in September 2017 before tying the knot in Los Angeles on November 18, 2018.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...
At its Cannes 2006 inception, Richard Kelly's Southland Tales was plagued with walkouts that, reportedly,...
Justin Theroux, the director of Dedication, wants to have it both ways, and in this...
License to Wed follows newly engaged Ben Murphy (John Krasinski) and his fiancance, Sadie Jones...
In an unorthodox kind of way, the comedy License to Wed bravely asks questions a...
How did we get here? Michael Lehmann's career seemed like one of those no-brainers, destined...
There's a peculiarly painful sensation one gets when witnessing a comedy build toward its big...
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
A Walk to Remember can and will be known best as "The Mandy Moore Project,"...
You could take a camcorder to the mall, videotape strangers at random, and end up...