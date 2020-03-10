Mandy Moore's pussy loves to sing.

The 'This Is Us' actress has a musical prodigy on her hands in the form of her pet cat Figaro, as she has revealed the moggy can't help but sing along every time she or her husband Taylor Goldsmith starts singing around the house.

Mandy, 35, claims Figaro only began the strange behaviour after a visit to a pet psychic, who told the couple to rename the cat to the musical moniker, which comes from the Mozart opera 'The Marriage of Figaro'.

During an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' - which will air on Tuesday (10.03.20) - she said: ''One of the last times I was on the show we talked about Fig, our cat who had to have his name changed because he was freaking ... it's a very long story - we talked to a pet psychic, she told us that we needed to change his name to Figaro.

''And he does ... truly anytime I start singing or Taylor sings, especially when we harmonise ... he could be on the other side of the house fast asleep, and it's like, suddenly he's up on the piano with us. And he sings! I mean, he meows.''

The 'Save a Little for Yourself' singer loves life at home with her musical pets and her husband though, as she recently gushed over married life on her one-year anniversary in November.

She wrote on social media: ''A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other's lives. You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you. Happy anniversary @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can't wait for all the years to come.... (sic).''

Mandy started dating Taylor, 34, in 2015 and they got engaged two years later in September 2017 before tying the knot in Los Angeles on November 18, 2018.