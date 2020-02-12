Mandy Moore's new track 'Fifteen' is an ode to her younger self.
Mandy Moore's new track is an ode to her younger self.
The 'This Is Us' star has revealed she wrote her new music offering, a track called 'Fifteen', as a way to ''process'' her childhood and garner ''great affection'' for the younger her.
She shared: ''It's been a full circle journey to embrace who I was as a teenager starting off in this industry and forgive my past self for judging her so harshly.
''For years, I apologised for the creative output of that time but in the making of this new collection of music, I was able to process so much and have come to have great affection for that young girl, that part of me, because she's the reason I'm here today.''
The autobiographical song documents her own life at 15, including how she toured with the likes of the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC when she was just a teenager.
She sings: ''Young girl, up early / Wasn't old enough to drive / Took a trip from Seminole County / With her mother by her side / Next up, New York City / World was falling at her feet / She thought she was making music / But she was only filling seats ...
''Glowsticks, pink cotton candy / A touch of glitter on her lips / On parade for the radio station / So they'll play her biggest hits / Missed prom, missed graduation / No college in the fall / On the road with a boyband, singing / For the people in the mall.''
In the track, Mandy insists she has ''no regrets, with a few exceptions''.
In the newly-released song, she sings: ''No regrets, with a few exceptions. Every wrong turn was the right direction / Still a part of me / Still a part of me.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...
At its Cannes 2006 inception, Richard Kelly's Southland Tales was plagued with walkouts that, reportedly,...
Justin Theroux, the director of Dedication, wants to have it both ways, and in this...
License to Wed follows newly engaged Ben Murphy (John Krasinski) and his fiancance, Sadie Jones...
In an unorthodox kind of way, the comedy License to Wed bravely asks questions a...
How did we get here? Michael Lehmann's career seemed like one of those no-brainers, destined...
There's a peculiarly painful sensation one gets when witnessing a comedy build toward its big...
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
A Walk to Remember can and will be known best as "The Mandy Moore Project,"...
You could take a camcorder to the mall, videotape strangers at random, and end up...