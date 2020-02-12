Mandy Moore's new track is an ode to her younger self.

The 'This Is Us' star has revealed she wrote her new music offering, a track called 'Fifteen', as a way to ''process'' her childhood and garner ''great affection'' for the younger her.

She shared: ''It's been a full circle journey to embrace who I was as a teenager starting off in this industry and forgive my past self for judging her so harshly.

''For years, I apologised for the creative output of that time but in the making of this new collection of music, I was able to process so much and have come to have great affection for that young girl, that part of me, because she's the reason I'm here today.''

The autobiographical song documents her own life at 15, including how she toured with the likes of the Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC when she was just a teenager.

She sings: ''Young girl, up early / Wasn't old enough to drive / Took a trip from Seminole County / With her mother by her side / Next up, New York City / World was falling at her feet / She thought she was making music / But she was only filling seats ...

''Glowsticks, pink cotton candy / A touch of glitter on her lips / On parade for the radio station / So they'll play her biggest hits / Missed prom, missed graduation / No college in the fall / On the road with a boyband, singing / For the people in the mall.''

In the track, Mandy insists she has ''no regrets, with a few exceptions''.

In the newly-released song, she sings: ''No regrets, with a few exceptions. Every wrong turn was the right direction / Still a part of me / Still a part of me.''