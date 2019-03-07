Mandy Moore thinks meeting her husband on Instagram is a ''modern love story''.

The 34-year-old singer-and-actress posted photos of Taylor Goldsmith's band Dawes' album cover on her account in 2015, prompting the musician - who she married last November - to get in touch and, after a period exchanging emails, they eventually found love with one another.

And Mandy admitted she would have thought people were ''bonkers'' if they told her she'd find her match online.

She told America's InStyle magazine: ''We have a modern kind of love story.

''But if someone would have told me three years ago, 'That's your future husband, and you're going to meet him through Instagram,' I would have thought that they were absolutely bonkers. It proves that you have to stay open-minded because you just never know.''

In the ''crazy'' modern world, the 'This Is Us' actress believes people should embrace different ways of welcoming new people into their lives.

She said: ''We shouldn't have any judgment about what helps people find one another.

''I've met lots of friends on Instagram too. We live in such a crazy, exhausting world, I think it's perfectly logical that this is how we connect with each other. It's how we all communicate now anyway, so it doesn't feel weird to me that it's a way you can find a relationship that will really last.''

But while she may have found love online, Mandy - who was previously married to Ryan Adams - also thinks it's important to step away from the internet and appreciate the world around her.

She said: ''Sometimes we need to just get off the clock and the grind of looking at our phones and feeling like we have to be tethered to the world around us.

''When I can put down the phone and take a deep breath, it feeds me. I think I have the opposite of FOMO! With age, comes the wisdom that you're not really missing out on anything.''