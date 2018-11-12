Mandy Moore celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a ''tame'' bachelorette party in New Orleans, where she and her pals were in bed by 10pm.
The 34-year-old actress is one step closer to marrying her fiancé Taylor Goldsmith after throwing her bachelorette party in New Orleans recently, but says the affair wasn't as ''rowdy'' as some other parties might be, because after one pass of wine she and her pals were ready to call it a night.
She said: ''I'm getting married soon and this was sort of a bachelorette, girls weekend. My friends were lovely to take off on a Wednesday to go to New Orleans with me.
''You know New Orleans, people go get pretty rowdy, but I think we were in bed by like 10pm every night. We had a glass of wine and were like, 'We're good!'''
But despite not taking in the night life New Orleans has to offer, the 'This Is Us' star made sure to make the most of the city's other attractions.
She added during her appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Monday (12.11.18): ''It's the best! The food, the culture - we went on a ghost tour. We did all of it!''
Mandy's laidback bachelorette party comes after she recently revealed she wants to keep things simple when it comes to her big day, as she's ''heard that brides regret their hair or makeup'' when they change too much about their look.
She said: ''I just want to feel like the best version of myself, not too fussy or done-up; I've heard that brides regret their hair or makeup. That they sort of forced themselves into this idea of what they thought they should look like at their wedding. It wasn't true to who they really are. I don't want to fall into that trap.
''Just easy and breezy; not too much makeup. I don't think I'll wear my hair up. I want to feel like myself and look back and go, 'Oh, my gosh, yeah. That was a special day, and I look like me still.'''
