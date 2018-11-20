Mandy Moore's wedding was tinged with sadness after her beloved cat died in her arms the night before.
Mandy Moore's cat died in her arms the night before she got married.
The 34-year-old actress - who was previously married to Ryan Adams from 2009 until 2016 - tied the knot with Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith in front of family and friends on Sunday (18.11.18), in an ''intimate'' ceremony in Los Angeles.
However, the couple's nuptials were tinged with sadness after the brunette beauty's beloved moggie Madeline passed away, leaving her ''utterly broken''.
Sharing a series of videos and photos of the feline, she wrote on Instagram: ''This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way. Sometimes life doesn't consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken.''
Holding Madeline as she passed will ''stay'' with the 'Tangled' star forever.
She continued: ''She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn't a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure. Completely out of the blue. We're still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life.''
Mandy signed off the post by asking animal lovers to always adopt instead of buy their pets and thanked Madeline for showing her ''unconditional love''.
She said: ''This poor cat would suffer through allergy shots every other day and not blink as we tried to get pills down her throat and then hop up in our laps and purr louder than a car engine. She never held it against us... like she knew we were trying to help her feel better. Animals really are the ultimate teachers. Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline. Love you, baby girl. Also, #adopdontshop #rescuesarethebest (sic)''
The couple's wedding was believed to be ''very boho'', with ''rugs on the floor surrounding the altar''.
The source said: ''The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers.''
Following the ceremony, guests - who are believed to have included Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown - then travelled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles, for the reception.
Drinks were provided by Pharmacy which involved ''a whiskey station and lots of wine,'' whilst the couple's wedding cake was ''non-traditional'', as ''they had 12 different kinds of cake for people to try.''
Taylor proposed to Mandy back in September 2017, after dating the 'This Is Us' star for more than two years.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...
At its Cannes 2006 inception, Richard Kelly's Southland Tales was plagued with walkouts that, reportedly,...
Justin Theroux, the director of Dedication, wants to have it both ways, and in this...
License to Wed follows newly engaged Ben Murphy (John Krasinski) and his fiancance, Sadie Jones...
In an unorthodox kind of way, the comedy License to Wed bravely asks questions a...
How did we get here? Michael Lehmann's career seemed like one of those no-brainers, destined...
There's a peculiarly painful sensation one gets when witnessing a comedy build toward its big...
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
A Walk to Remember can and will be known best as "The Mandy Moore Project,"...
You could take a camcorder to the mall, videotape strangers at random, and end up...