Mandy Moore's cat died in her arms the night before she got married.

The 34-year-old actress - who was previously married to Ryan Adams from 2009 until 2016 - tied the knot with Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith in front of family and friends on Sunday (18.11.18), in an ''intimate'' ceremony in Los Angeles.

However, the couple's nuptials were tinged with sadness after the brunette beauty's beloved moggie Madeline passed away, leaving her ''utterly broken''.

Sharing a series of videos and photos of the feline, she wrote on Instagram: ''This weekend was a roller coaster of emotions in every way. Sometimes life doesn't consider that you have big plans underway. Sometimes the earth just falls right out beneath you. We lost our sweet Madeline very suddenly on Saturday evening and my heart is so utterly broken.''

Holding Madeline as she passed will ''stay'' with the 'Tangled' star forever.

She continued: ''She had an enlarged heart (it had to be true because there wasn't a sweeter, more affectionate cat in all the land), blood clots formed and sent her into heart failure. Completely out of the blue. We're still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life.''

Mandy signed off the post by asking animal lovers to always adopt instead of buy their pets and thanked Madeline for showing her ''unconditional love''.

She said: ''This poor cat would suffer through allergy shots every other day and not blink as we tried to get pills down her throat and then hop up in our laps and purr louder than a car engine. She never held it against us... like she knew we were trying to help her feel better. Animals really are the ultimate teachers. Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline. Love you, baby girl. Also, #adopdontshop #rescuesarethebest (sic)''

The couple's wedding was believed to be ''very boho'', with ''rugs on the floor surrounding the altar''.

The source said: ''The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers.''

Following the ceremony, guests - who are believed to have included Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown - then travelled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles, for the reception.

Drinks were provided by Pharmacy which involved ''a whiskey station and lots of wine,'' whilst the couple's wedding cake was ''non-traditional'', as ''they had 12 different kinds of cake for people to try.''

Taylor proposed to Mandy back in September 2017, after dating the 'This Is Us' star for more than two years.