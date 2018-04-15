Mandy Moore celebrated her upcoming nuptials with a weekend long bachelorette party.

The 'This Is Us' star - who is set to tie the knot with musician Taylor Goldsmith - marked the occasion with some of her closest girl pals in Big Sur, California.

Her friend Minka Kelly was in attendance as well as her 'This Is Us' co-star Susan Kelechi Watson and the group have been sharing pictures from the celebrations on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Mandy previously revealed she adores her engagement ring and is glad it's quite understated as she never wanted a ''big'' ring.

She said: ''I've never been someone who wears a lot of jewellery. When my boyfriend and I started talking about getting engaged last year, I told him I didn't want a big ring. I figured we could just pick out some pretty bands together. So you can imagine how surprised I was when he proposed with this beautiful ring in the fall! ... I was completely caught off guard. Even though I thought I didn't want an engagement ring, as soon as I saw this one, I couldn't imagine the moment without it. Taylor went to one of my favourite jewelers, Irene Neuwirth, and picked out every detail that he thought I'd like, from the round, faceted stone to the rose gold band. It is so me.''

Mandy recently confessed she wants to get married ''soon'' but insists she isn't in a ''rush''.

She said: ''It'll happen sooner rather than later. I'm not in any rush, but also I'm like, 'I wanna do it'. I don't need to wait, I don't need to have a long engagement. I'm not planning some giant, lavish affair. So, I might as well just do it.''