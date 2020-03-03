Mandy Moore wants to be authentic with her music and loves how it allows her be her true self.
The 'Save A Little For Yourself' hitmaker loves her acting career but says it is music that allows her to be her true self.
Speaking on Apple Music's chart show, she said: ''You know what? I feel so lucky. I have this other side of my job that literally is the best job I've ever had. I'm so creatively fulfilled. I love the people I work with. I love the material I get to work with. It's like I'm able to really pour so much of myself into that, but music is a whole other being. It is truly me. I'm not hiding behind a character or someone else's words. And, again, I love that part of my life and that part of being an artist, but there's nothing that can replicate that rush of adrenaline, of being on stage and singing your own words. There's nothing like it. So I feel like the luckiest person in the world because I get to have that duality and that balance in my life.''
Meanwhile, the 'This Is Us' star previously confessed she released new music ''selfishly'' for herself and she is ''overwhelmed'' at the thought that other people want to listen to her music.
She said: ''I just dropped it, as the kids say. I am super excited about it and happy that people have been digging it so far. I'm so overwhelmed and heartened that people even know or still care that I make music, because I really truly am still doing it selfishly for me. I miss it, I miss writing, I miss performing, I miss the whole thing, so it feels really really good to be back there. It's not a bad deal, I feel incredibly lucky. I am just soaking in every second of this particular moment.''
