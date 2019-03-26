Mandy Moore paid tribute to her 'A Walk To Remember' co-star Shane West as she received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The 34-year-old actress-and-singer gushed about the 40-year-old actor as she received the sidewalk tribute on Monday night (25.03.19) on the Hollywood Boulevard in front of her 'This Is Us' co-stars, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson, and husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Mandy delivered a heartfelt speech on their friendship and how they were polar opposites before they starred in the 2002 flick - in which they portrayed lovers Jamie and and Landon.

Mandy said: ''We couldn't have been more opposite when we met.

''I was busy wearing ill-advised clothes and having dubious hair choices and wearing eyeliner in my garage punk band or whatever, whatever that was.

''And you were killing it on the pop star scene.

''You had very long beautiful blonde hair at the time.

''I was trying to get you to listen to The Clash or the Ramones. You were not interested but you were very sweet about it, and you stuck to your Fleetwood Mac. Always Fleetwood Mac.

''And so apparently our director for A Walk to Remember, Adam Shankman, decided, 'Hey, yeah, why not let's put these two together, let's put the two opposites attract together.'''

Shane, who joined his close pal on the podium, added: ''And I'm glad he did.''

It was then Shane's turn to gush about the 'Tangled' star and how ''proud'' he is of his ''incredibly talented'' friend.

He said: ''Mandy, you are an absolute gem. Your smile is ridiculous, seriously it's ridiculous, it lights up a room when you walk in.

''Your energy is irresistible and your heart is second to none.

''I always knew you were incredibly talented and I always knew you would go on to do big things, and amazing things and you have.

''Here you are about to be immortalised on Hollywood Boulevard. I couldn't be more proud of you, I couldn't be more happy for you. Love ya.''

Mandy - who was just 15 when she launched her career as a singer with the hit song 'Candy' in 1999, before moving into films - also admitted that she is finally starting to ''own'' who she is.

She said: ''At this chapter in my life things are starting to feel like they're coalescing ... Those of you who know me well know that I am inherently uncomfortable in this position.

''But recently I have found myself stepping into my power in a new way. I have. I am finally starting to understand and own who I am.''

The creator of comedy series 'This Is Us', Dan Fogelman, also spoke briefly and quipped that Mandy was ''the worst person I have ever met'' during his speech.

He later admitted that Mandy - who portrays Rebecca in his hit show - has ''only scratched the surface'' of her capabilities as an actress.

He told 'TODAY': ''I think this next chapter for Mandy personally and professionally is so exciting. It's ironic that she's getting this star right now, because she's only scratched the surface of what she can do as an actress.''