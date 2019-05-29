Mandy Moore completed her ''challenging'' trek to Mt. Everest Base Camp at the weekend.
Mandy Moore completed her trek to Mt. Everest Base Camp at the weekend.
The 35-year-old actress spent over a week walking through Nepal until she and her group reached their goal - which stands 17,700 ft. above sea level - but she admitted it hadn't been easy.
But pushing through the ''challenges'' she faced taught Mandy some lessons she can use in her everyday life.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Traversing this terrain has its challenges. Breathing at altitude, for instance, is not easy..
''Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It's also a major takeaway that I will be employing back to the real world whether I'm in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown.(sic)''
The 'Tangled' star - who embarked on the trek with Ashley Streicher, Chase Weideman, guide Melissa Arnot Reid and Eddie Bauer - admitted she felt emotional when thinking about those who had lost their lives trying to complete the trek.
She continued: ''It's impossible to be lucky enough to arrive at the foot of these mammoth peaks and not be attuned to the palpable energy of all of those who came before and lost their lives in these mountains.
''The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation...that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of basecamp AND sat on the rocks regarding the chortens that dot the hillside of the Tukla Pass the day before, profoundly.''
After reaching base camp, Mandy travelled by helicopter back to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.
The 'Crush' hitmaker insisted before embarking on the trip that she wasn't feeling ''scared'' about the challenge ahead.
She said: ''I'm very excited. It doesn't scare me. It's invigorating! The moments that you push yourself out of my comfort zone are so fulfilling and nourishing.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...
At its Cannes 2006 inception, Richard Kelly's Southland Tales was plagued with walkouts that, reportedly,...
Justin Theroux, the director of Dedication, wants to have it both ways, and in this...
License to Wed follows newly engaged Ben Murphy (John Krasinski) and his fiancance, Sadie Jones...
In an unorthodox kind of way, the comedy License to Wed bravely asks questions a...
How did we get here? Michael Lehmann's career seemed like one of those no-brainers, destined...
There's a peculiarly painful sensation one gets when witnessing a comedy build toward its big...
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
A Walk to Remember can and will be known best as "The Mandy Moore Project,"...
You could take a camcorder to the mall, videotape strangers at random, and end up...