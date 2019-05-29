Mandy Moore completed her trek to Mt. Everest Base Camp at the weekend.

The 35-year-old actress spent over a week walking through Nepal until she and her group reached their goal - which stands 17,700 ft. above sea level - but she admitted it hadn't been easy.

But pushing through the ''challenges'' she faced taught Mandy some lessons she can use in her everyday life.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Traversing this terrain has its challenges. Breathing at altitude, for instance, is not easy..

''Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It's also a major takeaway that I will be employing back to the real world whether I'm in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown.(sic)''

The 'Tangled' star - who embarked on the trek with Ashley Streicher, Chase Weideman, guide Melissa Arnot Reid and Eddie Bauer - admitted she felt emotional when thinking about those who had lost their lives trying to complete the trek.

She continued: ''It's impossible to be lucky enough to arrive at the foot of these mammoth peaks and not be attuned to the palpable energy of all of those who came before and lost their lives in these mountains.

''The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation...that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of basecamp AND sat on the rocks regarding the chortens that dot the hillside of the Tukla Pass the day before, profoundly.''

After reaching base camp, Mandy travelled by helicopter back to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.

The 'Crush' hitmaker insisted before embarking on the trip that she wasn't feeling ''scared'' about the challenge ahead.

She said: ''I'm very excited. It doesn't scare me. It's invigorating! The moments that you push yourself out of my comfort zone are so fulfilling and nourishing.''