Mandy Moore thinks Hollywood is in the middle of a ''real cultural reckoning'' right now and is pleased that so many women have spoken up about sexual misconduct they have experienced in the film industry.
Mandy Moore thinks Hollywood is in the middle of a ''real cultural reckoning'' right now.
The 'This Is Us' star thinks it is great that so many women have spoken up about sexual misconduct they have experienced in the film industry and she ''only hopes'' that this will encourage more people to open up too.
She told the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''We're having a real cultural reckoning - one that's definitely past due. Men have been using their positions of power to take advantage of women, and it's so prevalent ... I can only hope that what's happening encourages more women [to speak out] and it serves to put women in more powerful positions across the spectrum and in entertainment specifically ... as studio heads, directors, writers, and produces. I think it's going to help women ascend to the top faster.''
Meanwhile, Mandy previously revealed her goal is to help ''empower'' women.
She said: ''I've always leaned on my friends and the women around me to steer me in the right direction. We need to empower other women. And we need other women to empower us.''
And the 33-year-old singer and actress previously opened up about how she doesn't feel pressured to have a ''traditional'' family because she believes her own familial unit is anything but traditional.
She added: ''My family is the least traditional. I've never really talked about this but my parents are divorced. My mother left my father for a woman. And both of my two brothers are gay.
''My parents loved each other; they did an incredible job raising all of us. [I thought I could create my] own kind of normalcy [by getting married] but then I learned that that wasn't going to be the fruitful experience I wanted it to be. [Now my family is] exactly where they should be. Everyone's so much happier, richer, and more fulfilled, being their authentic selves.''
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...
At its Cannes 2006 inception, Richard Kelly's Southland Tales was plagued with walkouts that, reportedly,...
Justin Theroux, the director of Dedication, wants to have it both ways, and in this...
License to Wed follows newly engaged Ben Murphy (John Krasinski) and his fiancance, Sadie Jones...
In an unorthodox kind of way, the comedy License to Wed bravely asks questions a...
How did we get here? Michael Lehmann's career seemed like one of those no-brainers, destined...
There's a peculiarly painful sensation one gets when witnessing a comedy build toward its big...
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
A Walk to Remember can and will be known best as "The Mandy Moore Project,"...
You could take a camcorder to the mall, videotape strangers at random, and end up...