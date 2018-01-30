Mandy Moore thinks Hollywood is in the middle of a ''real cultural reckoning'' right now.

The 'This Is Us' star thinks it is great that so many women have spoken up about sexual misconduct they have experienced in the film industry and she ''only hopes'' that this will encourage more people to open up too.

She told the March issue of Cosmopolitan magazine: ''We're having a real cultural reckoning - one that's definitely past due. Men have been using their positions of power to take advantage of women, and it's so prevalent ... I can only hope that what's happening encourages more women [to speak out] and it serves to put women in more powerful positions across the spectrum and in entertainment specifically ... as studio heads, directors, writers, and produces. I think it's going to help women ascend to the top faster.''

Meanwhile, Mandy previously revealed her goal is to help ''empower'' women.

She said: ''I've always leaned on my friends and the women around me to steer me in the right direction. We need to empower other women. And we need other women to empower us.''

And the 33-year-old singer and actress previously opened up about how she doesn't feel pressured to have a ''traditional'' family because she believes her own familial unit is anything but traditional.

She added: ''My family is the least traditional. I've never really talked about this but my parents are divorced. My mother left my father for a woman. And both of my two brothers are gay.

''My parents loved each other; they did an incredible job raising all of us. [I thought I could create my] own kind of normalcy [by getting married] but then I learned that that wasn't going to be the fruitful experience I wanted it to be. [Now my family is] exactly where they should be. Everyone's so much happier, richer, and more fulfilled, being their authentic selves.''