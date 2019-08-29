Mandy Moore has paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend DJ AM on social media, on the 10th anniversary of his passing.
The DJ - whose real name is Adam Goldstein - was found dead at the age of 36 in his New York City apartment on August 28 2009, and it was later determined he had died as a result of an accidental overdose from the combined effects of cocaine, Oxycodone, Vicodin, Ativan, Klonopin, Xanax, Benadryl, and Levamisole.
And on Wednesday (28.08.19), his former girlfriend Mandy - who dated for three months from January to March in 2007, and remained close after their split - took to Instagram to mark a decade since his passing.
The 'This Is Us' actress - who is now married to Taylor Goldsmith - wrote: ''It's been 10 years. There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting. I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs. Miss you every day but today is always hard.''
Mandy remained supportive of AM after their split, and even reached out to help him when he relapsed on drugs in 2008, the same year he and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker were involved in a plane crash in Columbia, South Carolina, that killed four other people on board.
After his passing, the 'Candy' hitmaker said she was ''absolutely heartbroken'' over the news.
The 35-year-old singer and actress said: ''For those of us lucky enough to have known him, Adam radiated a contagious exuberance for life and also personified the very definition of a true friend. To say that he will be missed beyond words is an understatement. My heart goes out to his loved ones.''
Last year, Mandy paid another tribute to AM on the ninth anniversary of his death.
She wrote: ''9 years. I miss you every day, Adam. #djam (sic)''
