Mandy Moore is the new face of Garnier and she i''jumped'' at the opportunity to work with the prestigious brand because she has always loved experimenting with her hair.
The 33-year-old actress has been announced as the new face of the haircare brand's Nutrisee campaign, and the star is honoured to be handpicked to represent the company because she has ''always loved'' experimenting with different hair styles and colours.
Speaking in a statement about her latest venture, the 'This Is Us' star said: ''Can I make a confession? I've always loved changing my hair - but a few years ago, I decided to change my life. From my work, to my friends, to my relationship with myself. It wasn't easy, but it paid off.
''So when Garnier asked me to be the new #GarnierGirl, and open up the conversation about transformation in a fearless way, I jumped at the opportunity.''
Mandy has revealed she likes to change her tresses because she likes to ''shake things up'' when the rest of the world is ''out of [her] control''.
She said: ''I love to change my hair because in a world where so much is out of my control, it makes me feel like I'm doing something to shake things up. But it's deeper than blonde or brunette. It's about figuring out how to make my outsides reflect my insides, and that takes a little soul searching. I'm thrilled, even a little nervous, to go down that exciting, if imperfect, path together with Garnier.''
Despite altering her aesthetic over time, Mandy has always wanted the ''real me'' to come through regardless of the shade of her locks.
She said: ''For me, it's always been important that no matter how I change my look, I want the real me to shine through.''
Mandy's recent collaboration sees her follow in the footsteps of fellow actresses including Tina Fay and 'Sex and the City' style icon Sarah Jessica Parker, who have previously been the face of Garnier.
