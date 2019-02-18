Mandy Moore has revealed she will be heading back to the studio to work with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith, when filming for 'This Is Us' is in hiatus.
Mandy Moore is heading back to the studio.
The 'This Is Us' star plans to make music in the hiatus of the filming of her television show and wants to work with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.
She told reporters: ''I'll be recording music during the 'This Is Us' hiatus ... Yes! I'll be making music with my husband! We have things written, ready to go. Our hiatus starts soon, so I'm getting ready to go in the studio.''
And the 34-year-old actress and singer previously revealed she is working on her album without any ''pressure''.
Speaking last year, she said: ''I mean, I haven't really started making it - this is the very, very beginning. I put it on Instagram because I felt like I had to make a declaration that I'm ready. People ask about it all the time - 'When are you going to make another album?' And I sort of had to get to the point within myself, after much internal debate and conversation, figuring out how I wanted to move forward. I'm writing every day, but I'm trying to do it with no pressure. Maybe just a song or an EP will get released. The [acting] part of my job is weird, because you have to wait for permission to do everything. For an album, I don't need permission from anyone but myself. I just need to say, 'Let's go, Mandy.'''
And Mandy wants her new music to feel ''organic and modern''.
She added: ''I still feel like I grew up in the wrong decade, you know? I listen to the same stuff I've listened to for years - the Joni [Mitchell] catalog has such a strong presence in my life. So right now, I don't know what my album is going to sound like. I want to feel organic and modern, with a live band. I'd like to keep it small ... I don't think I'm going back to any pop star moments.''
