Mandy Moore hates lip gloss because it is so ''sticky''.

The 'This Is Us' actress used to embrace the product but she finds it ''too much maintenance'' these days and hates the way her hair always gets stuck to her mouth.

She said: ''For the younger generation, it's probably totally applicable. But for me, it's just ugh. All I think about is how sticky it is. And how my hair gets stuck in it. And how it drags across my face.

''It's too much maintenance for me. I'm about keeping it as low-key as possible. So, I don't think I'll be jumping on the lip gloss band wagon.''

But the 33-year-old actress always feels ''sexy'' if she wears lipstick, and she doesn't even care if the colour she chooses doesn't complement her appearance.

She told Pop Sugar: ''I don't know if I have tips for the right shade . . . It's just whatever makes you feel good! I'm sure there are plenty of times when I don't gravitate toward the proper shade for my skin tone or what looks good with my eyes or my hair.

''But, it's what makes me feel great. It makes me feel put together. Sexy.

''Whatever you're going for, you can't fail with that philosophy. That's my rule of thumb. Whatever you put on and you go 'Yup, that's exactly what I'm going for', you can't go wrong.''

The 'Candy' singer takes a much more relaxed approach to getting ready for red carpet events these days because she realises she doesn't have to be ''so serious'' about ti and she'd rather just enjoy the moment than worry about the impression she makes.

She said: ''I think I have a bit more fun now than I used to. I used to hem and haw about getting ready for events because it felt so serious, in a way: 'Well, this is my one and only shot! Such and such award show or premiere, or fancy event, and I have one time and one time only to get it 'right.''

''I kind of just relied on my spontaneity, which is fine. But, now I think there's a lot more of collaborative spirit around it.

''With the girls that I get to work with all the time -- [make-up artist] Jenn [Streicher], [hairstylist] Ashley [Streicher], and [stylist] Erica [Cloud] -- we have fun with it and don't take it too seriously, but we are prepared. We definitely all want to have a say at what the approach should be. And, I think we can have so much more fun.

''[At the Emmys] we totally just had a little party and celebration as we were getting ready because we knew what we were doing, and were just enjoying the moment. We had, like, a charcuterie plate, and cheese and wine -- that's important! -- food and snacks are a requirement at this point.''