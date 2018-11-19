Mandy Moore and musician Taylor Goldsmith have tied the knot, during an ''intimate'' ceremony in Los Angeles.
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith have tied the knot.
The 34-year-old actress - who was previously married to Ryan Adams from 2009 until 2016 - is said to have wed the Dawes musician in front of family and friends on Sunday (18.11.18) in an ''intimate'' ceremony in Los Angeles.
A source told E! News: ''[The ceremony was] an intimate backyard wedding at Mandy's home that started just after sundown on Sunday evening.
''There was a small group of family and friends that looked to be about 50 people.''
According to the insider, the wedding was ''very boho'', with ''rugs on the floor surrounding the altar. The flower arrangements were beautiful with lots of large feathers.''
Following the nuptials, guests - who are believed to have included Minka Kelly, Wilmer Valderrama, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Sterling K. Brown - then travelled to The Fig House, which is a private event space in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles, for the reception.
The insider adds that catering at the reception was provided by Room Forty, and whilst there was no formal dinner, there were a ''number of food stations around the venue, including meat, chicken, vegetarian, raw food, flat bread, cheese and charcuterie and more.''
Drinks were provided by Pharmacy which involved ''a whiskey station and lots of wine,'' whilst the couple's wedding cake was ''non-traditional'', as ''they had 12 different kinds of cake for people to try.''
Taylor proposed to Mandy back in September 2017, after dating the 'This Is Us' star for more than two years.
Last week, Mandy spoke about her ''tame'' bachelorette party, which saw her and her friends in bed by 10pm, instead of partying until the early hours.
She said: ''I'm getting married soon and this was sort of a bachelorette, girls weekend. My friends were lovely to take off on a Wednesday to go to New Orleans with me.
''You know New Orleans, people go get pretty rowdy, but I think we were in bed by like 10pm every night. We had a glass of wine and were like, 'We're good!'''
