Mandy Moore is ''flabbergasted'' to be up for an Emmy Award.

The 35-year-old actress found out last month her work as Rebecca Pearson in 'This Is Us' had landed her a place on the shortlist for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and she's still in shock at the recognition.

She said: ''I'm flabbergasted still. It's kind of hard to wrap my head around.''

The NBC show has also been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series and that came as less of a surprise to Mandy.

She said: ''Season three, 54 episodes in, we're not the new kids on the block, so that's definitely something to be celebrated.''

While 'This Is Us' is expected to run for a further three series, Mandy already knows how the family drama will draw to a close and she hopes viewers will be as satisfied by the ending as she is.

She told US TV show 'Extra: ''I am happy, and I hope people will be.''

During a recent break from filming, the 'Tangled' star trekked Mount Everest's base camp and made sure her time off was ''productive'' rather than relaxing.

She said: ''Climb a mountain, keep myself busy, make some music, ya know, got to have a productive hiatus.''

And fans aren't going to have to wait to long to hear the new music she has been recording with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes.

She hinted: [It's coming] sooner rather than later. Not to be cryptic. But yeah, I think in the next... Maybe in the next couple of weeks or so. Hopefully you will like it.''

After spending time in the recording studio with Taylor, Mandy's also hoping he'll be coming down to the 'This Is Us' set.

She said: ''My husband was on the road last year, but he will be there this year with me.''

The Primetime Emmy Awards take place on 22 September at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre.