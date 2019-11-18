Mandy Moore has praised her husband Taylor Goldsmith on their first wedding anniversary.
Mandy Moore feels the ''luckiest'' person for being married to Taylor Goldsmith.
The 'This Is Us' star took to her Instagram account on Monday (18.11.19) gush over her husband to mark and celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
Alongside a series of pictures from their wedding last year, Mandy wrote: ''A year ago I married my favorite person in the world and I still pinch myself over whatever magic brought us into each other's lives. You continue to set the bar high for the rest of the world (as a partner, brother, son, bandmate, friend etc) and I am the luckiest for knowing, loving and being loved by you. Happy anniversary @taylordawesgoldsmith. Can't wait for all the years to come.... (sic).''
Mandy started dating Taylor, 34, in 2015 and they got engaged two years later in September 2017 before tying the knot in Los Angeles on November 18, 2018.
The 35-year-old actress recently admitted she was ''very hungry'' to marry again following the end of her marriage to Ryan Adams in 2015.
She said at the time: ''I was very hungry. I was not apprehensive at all to marry again. I knew that past situations didn't define me and didn't even define what love or marriage or relationships or any of that had to be. My experiences in the past were singular to that. I knew, even before I met Taylor [Goldsmith], I would love again, and I would get married again, and I would have a family. And all the things I always hoped for and wanted, I still believed were out there and possible. Not to say that I didn't have my own grief and pain and trauma to tend to, deal with, overcome and heal from, but it never affected how I feel about love.''
