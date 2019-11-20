Mandy Moore feels better now she is 35 than she did when she was in her 20s. because she struggled with ''self-doubt and self-criticism'' in her younger years.
Mandy Moore feels better in her 30s than she did in her 20s.
The 'This Is Us' star struggled with ''self-doubt and self-criticism'' throughout her 20s and admits she is in a much better place now.
She said: ''I feel so grateful for where I am in my life personally and I feel very fulfilled and very satisfied. [In our 20s] we all have to suffer through bouts of self-doubts and self-criticism. But none of that matters. All you're doing is wasting time and energy when you could be pouring it into something way more productive. I feel better at 35 than I did in my 20s. I have a very healthy relationship with my sense of self and with my body.''
And the 35-year-old actress and singer - who is married to singer songwriter Taylor Goldsmith - says removing certain foods and food groups from her diet has given her ''more energy''.
She added to People magazine: ''I try to make a good point of knowing what I'm putting in my body because I understand the connection with how I feel. I went to a functional medicine doctor and figured out things that are definitely not making me feel great. Random things like cow's milk, gluten, salmon, soy and apricots. I took them out of my diet and it's made a world of difference. I have more energy; I don't have that fog and my digestive issues have pretty much resolved themselves.''
