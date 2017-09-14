Mandy Moore's 'This Is Us' co-stars have revealed the actress is engaged to Taylor Goldsmith - and they found out over a group message.
Mandy Moore has got engaged to her boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith, according to her 'This Is Us' co-stars.
The actress - who celebrated her two-year anniversary with her indie rocker partner in July - is said to have taken her relationship with her beau to the next level, and told her cast mates in a group message they have together.
Chris Sullivan let the news slip to ET when he said: ''I was just in the studio with her boyfriend, well now fiancé, Taylor ... She just sent out an alert over our family text chain, so I can't wait to hear about it.
''She just sent a photo and just wanted us all to know that this just happened, and so then we went on a response spree for about a day and a half.''
Jon Huertas - who plays Mandy's on screen husband in the US comedy - also gave the Dawes musician his seal of approval.
He added: ''Taylor is an amazing guy. I love him so much. I love Mandy so much. I'm really happy that they're going to be joining the club!''
Mandy celebrated two years with her man over summer, and marked the occasion with a sweet picture and message to show her happiness.
She wrote alongside the post on Instagram: ''The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T.''
Mandy was previously married to musician Ryan Adams but their six-year marriage came to an end in January 2015 and their divorce was finalised in June 2016.
