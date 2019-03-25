Mandy Moore is ''emboldened by the support'' she's received from other women since speaking out against Ryan Adams.

The 34-year-old actress and singer claimed earlier this year that her former husband Ryan, 44, was ''psychologically abusive'' and branded their relationship an ''entirely unhealthy dynamic''.

The 'This Is Us' star how now praised the ''really heartening'' response she's had since speaking out against the alleged abuse she faced and is glad to be an example to other people facing toxic relationships.

Speaking at PaleyFest, she said: ''That's something that I've really kind of taken out of this situation. I had no idea. So many women reached out to me, echoing.

''The idea that psychological and emotional is often swept under the rug, or not addressed or not talked about, or not considered in the same category of just general abuse

''I've just been really emboldened by the support that, I think, myself and the other women that have spoken out in this particular situation have received. It's really heartening. And heartening to know that other women can look to it as an example as well.''

The 'Tangled' actress previously admitted that her singer-songwriter husband belittled her singing talents, stating: ''His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time - my entire mid-to-late 20s ... Music was a point of control for him.''

Ryan has also faced allegations of inappropriate interactions with an underage girl as well as accusations of psychologically abusive behaviour, harassment, and other misconduct from several other women.