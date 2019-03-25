Mandy Moore insisted that the response she's had since speaking out against the alleged abuse she faced from Ryan Adams has been ''really heartening''.
Mandy Moore is ''emboldened by the support'' she's received from other women since speaking out against Ryan Adams.
The 34-year-old actress and singer claimed earlier this year that her former husband Ryan, 44, was ''psychologically abusive'' and branded their relationship an ''entirely unhealthy dynamic''.
The 'This Is Us' star how now praised the ''really heartening'' response she's had since speaking out against the alleged abuse she faced and is glad to be an example to other people facing toxic relationships.
Speaking at PaleyFest, she said: ''That's something that I've really kind of taken out of this situation. I had no idea. So many women reached out to me, echoing.
''The idea that psychological and emotional is often swept under the rug, or not addressed or not talked about, or not considered in the same category of just general abuse
''I've just been really emboldened by the support that, I think, myself and the other women that have spoken out in this particular situation have received. It's really heartening. And heartening to know that other women can look to it as an example as well.''
The 'Tangled' actress previously admitted that her singer-songwriter husband belittled her singing talents, stating: ''His controlling behaviour essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time - my entire mid-to-late 20s ... Music was a point of control for him.''
Ryan has also faced allegations of inappropriate interactions with an underage girl as well as accusations of psychologically abusive behaviour, harassment, and other misconduct from several other women.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Lisa and Kate are two sisters on vacation in Mexico and they're looking for a...
Disney returns to a successful formula for this enjoyable animated romp based on a Grimm...
Everyone knows the story of Rapunzel, even our favourite green ogre, Shrek, has heard of...
At its Cannes 2006 inception, Richard Kelly's Southland Tales was plagued with walkouts that, reportedly,...
Justin Theroux, the director of Dedication, wants to have it both ways, and in this...
License to Wed follows newly engaged Ben Murphy (John Krasinski) and his fiancance, Sadie Jones...
In an unorthodox kind of way, the comedy License to Wed bravely asks questions a...
How did we get here? Michael Lehmann's career seemed like one of those no-brainers, destined...
There's a peculiarly painful sensation one gets when witnessing a comedy build toward its big...
Saved! is just the cutest little Christian comedy, simply the sweetest wee satire you'll ever...
A Walk to Remember can and will be known best as "The Mandy Moore Project,"...
You could take a camcorder to the mall, videotape strangers at random, and end up...