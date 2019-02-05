Mandy Moore would be up for a third 'The Princess Diaries' film though she'd like to see her character Lana Thomas knocked ''down a few pegs''.
Mandy Moore would ''be down'' for a third 'The Princess Diaries' movie.
The 34-year-old actress played school bully Lana Thomas in the original 2001 film and despite not returning for the sequel 'The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement' she admitted she'd be up for reprising her role for a third instalment - though she'd like to see her character knocked ''down a few pegs'' and become ''a little more humble''.
Speaking to People Now about the possibility of a third movie, she said: ''I mean I'd like to see life had like kicked her down a few pegs because she was the bully in school.
''So if she does come back I would like to see her, life has come full circle for her maybe she's a little bit more humble...I mean I'd be down.''
The original film followed teenager Mia Thermopolis, played by Anne Hathaway, whose life was turned upside-down when she learns the astonishing news that she's the heir apparent to the crown of the small European principality of Genovia.
Earlier this year Anne, 36, revealed that ''there is a script'' for the third chapter of the romantic comedy series and says both she and Dame Julie Andrews - who plays Mia's grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi - are on board for the project.
She previously said: ''There is a script for the third movie. There is a script. I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.''
Tragically, the original director Garry Marshall passed away in 2016, and Anne says those involved are working to make sure the third instalment is ''perfect'' before they go ahead with creating the picture.
Anne previously added: ''It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it.''
