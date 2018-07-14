Mandy Moore is back in the studio for the first time in nearly 10 years.

The 'This Is Us' star has given fans a snippet of some upcoming music as she admitted she ''missed'' working on her tracks.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Getting back to it. It's time. I miss it. I'm not scared anymore. No more excuses. No more allowing someone's else insecurities to dictate my relationship to music and singing. Boom. Also- this is just a little demo of something @themikeviola and I worked on yesterday... but still, it's a start! (sic)''

Mandy previously revealed how being a singer has ''led her'' to where she is now.

She said: ''It's all led me to where I am now. I'm happy to acknowledge [the past], but also stay focused on the present. I think it's cool to have different chapters of your life and career and for there to be a portion of an audience out there that just knows me from ['This Is Us']. I'm totally fine with it because there's plenty of stuff in the past I'd like to forget.

''I've gone through my share of career lulls and rejections and disappointment. I sort of feel like my life has hit on so many different notes that that collective experience [is something I can] bring to the table with a role like this and sprinkle a little bit of that into this woman.''