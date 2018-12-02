Malin Akerman has married Jack Donnelly in a ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, in front of family and friends.
Malin Akerman has married Jack Donnelly.
The 'Billions' actress tied the knot with her actor boyfriend in a sweet ceremony on the beach in Tulum, Mexico, on Saturday (01.12.18), according to People magazine.
A source told the publication Malin, 40, was wearing a pink gown as she said her vows in front of family and friends, but as of the time of writing, no further details are known about the pair's nuptials.
Jack, 32, proposed to Malin last year, and she revealed the news in October that year on Instagram when she said he had stolen the hearts of both herself, and her five-year-old son Sebastian - whom she has with ex-husband Roberto Zincone.
She wrote at the time: ''This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts! I think we're gonna keep him around for a while ;) #engaged #isaidyes #jackdonnelly #family #yes (sic)''
Meanwhile, earlier this year, the 'Heartbreak Kid' actress revealed she'd actually known Jack for several years before they began dating.
She said: ''[Jack] is actually my youngest sister's boyfriend's friend from drama school in England. I have known him for the past four years but didn't see him ... Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year-and-a-half ago, and I went, 'Wow, have you always been this cute?'''
But what really sealed the deal for her is how good he was with her son.
She added: ''He was brilliant with my son and that was it, and my heart melted. You try to explain to a 4-and-a-half-year-old that you're getting married and what an engagement is, and he jumped up on the couch and went, 'Yay, we're getting married!'''
