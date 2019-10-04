Malika Haqq will reveal the identity of her baby's father ''eventually.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star announced she was expecting her first child last week and speculation about who the little one belongs to began to swirl as she's currently single, but she's adamant her new addition was ''made in love.''

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, the 36-year-old beauty said: ''I'm leaving him out of this, just for now. This is all me.''

Asked whether she'll share his identity eventually, she replied: ''Absolutely!''

She added: ''My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date. We're both very happy.''

And that's not the only secret she's keeping as Malika has decided to keep the sex of the tiny tot under wraps - even though she knows what she's having.

She explained: ''Learning the baby's sex was a big deal for me and now I feel like I have time. I have time to think about nursery ideas, to think about a name.

''I'm just really enjoying now, getting to a point where I can celebrate being pregnant and [it] not being a secret.''

Malika - who is best friends with Khloe Kardashian - is set to welcome her little bundle into the world in March next year and can't wait to become a mother.

She said recently: ''I have always wanted to be a mother and it's still a little bit surprising but I'm overjoyed!

''I'm a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion ... I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.''

Malike has been single since June this year when she split from her long-term boyfriend O.T. Genasis following two years of dating.

A source said at the time that due to the nature of Genasis' work, ''it was hard for them both give 100 per cent'' but ''there's no bad blood between them.''