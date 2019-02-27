Malika Haqq has slammed Jordyn Woods for trying to ''gain pity and save face''.

The 'Dash Dolls' star is unimpressed with the former Good American model, who reportedly told Khloe Kardashian and her best friend Kylie Jenner that she was very drunk when she allegedly made out with the 'Revenge Body' host's partner Tristan Thompson, and has recorded an interview for Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk', in which she is expected to tell her side of the story.

Malika wrote on Instagram: ''I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face.

''No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.(sic)''

And the 35-year-old star went on to address her critics who called her out after an old 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' episode suggested she was dating NFL player Adrian Wilson while he was still legally married.

She wrote: ''I said it before and I'll say it again, I have never excused my behavior ever.

''I choose to believe what I wanted to believe. I was wrong for that. Wrong is wrong. I'm not excusing myself or anyone else. I made my bed so I had to lie in it. Trust I took the L. It's called being an adult. And I damn sure did not ask a soul to fight for what I believe in or bully anyone else.(sic)''

Meanwhile, though Khloe - who has 10-month-old daughter True with Tristan - hasn't yet directly commented on the scandal, she has liked a number of posts on Twitter that took her side.

One read: ''He slept with Khloé's baby daddy, and they havent even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault? Jordyn smeared her OWN name!''

And another referenced the 21-year-old star's upcoming interview and read: ''I really don't understand the point of this. There's no way she can justify what she did.''

It was previously claimed Khloe and her family are ''upset'' by Jordyn's decision to give an interview.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''The Kardashians are upset with Jordyn's 'Red Table Talk' interview, and feel like she should be focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly.

''The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she'll be respectful. They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way.''