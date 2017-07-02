Malika Haqq won't let Khloe Kardashian find her a boyfriend.

The 34-year-old reality star admitted she has refused to take up her best friend's offer for her to play matchmaker, insisting her pal is too ''picky''.

She told Closer magazine: ''I don't let Khloe matchmake for me.

''I don't think she's a bad matchmaker but, you know, there are some things that are better leaving out of a relationship. She's more picky for me than I am.''

And the 'Dash Dolls' star admitted she hates working out with Khloe because she finds it hard to keep up with her fitness fanatic pal.

She said: ''I'm not in any competition with Khloe - she's on a whole other level.

''That girl really believes she's an athlete. I've worked out with her in the past.

''It's Khloe's definition of 'quality time' but it's very painful for me and I'd rather be in her closet with a glass of wine.''

While Malika doesn't want Khloe to help her find a man, she is very impressed by her pal's relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

She said recently: ''I am so happy for Khloe and Tristan. They're a match. They're great friends. Their relationship is incredibly effortless. It's what you want to be. The sky's the limit to me when it comes to their relationship. They can do anything as long as they stay exactly the way they are right now.''

And Malika has noticed a big difference between this relationship compared to 32-year-old Khloe's previous romances - including her marriage to Lamar Odom from 2009 to their separation in 2013 and divorce in 2016 - as the pair have the ''same morals and goals'' in life.

She added: ''Tristan's a very grounded, sound human being that comes from a great family. I love his mother, by the way! Sometimes you recognise other people come from similar backgrounds that might work a little more closely to the way you were raised or the way you do things. Morals and boundaries and all those things are really important and I think that they have a lot of the same morals and goals in life. I think that's why their relationship is successful.''