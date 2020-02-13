Malika Haqq praises ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis for attending ''every doctors appointment'' in her pregnancy journey.

The former couple are expecting their first child together, and although they split up eight months ago, Malika has confirmed she is ''in no way alone'' as she prepares to welcome a baby boy into the world, as O.T. has been with her every step of the way.

Posting a picture of herself with her former flame at their baby shower, Malika wrote on Instagram: ''Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon. I've been single the last 8months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents. (sic)''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, originally kept the identity of her tot's father a secret for months, but confirmed at her baby shower this month that O.T. - whose real name is Odis Flores - is the dad.

She said: ''Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]. This is the reason why I didn't want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart. Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me ... I'm incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy. I also realised that sharing my heart with you guys would be equally as emotional. I have nothing against co-ed baby showers, but I will say the reason why I wanted a baby shower full of women was because it's you women that helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent.''

Meanwhile, a source recently said the former couple have a ''wonderful relationship'' despite breaking up, and they claim the pair are ready to tackle co-parenting together.