Malika Haqq has split from her long-term boyfriend.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who is Khloe Kardashian's best friend - is back on the market after she called time on her relationship with her partner O.T. Genasis following over two years of dating.

A source told PEOPLE that due to the nature of Genasis' work, ''it was hard for them both give 100 per cent'' but ''there's no bad blood between them.''

The 36-year-old actress sparked speculation she had split up with the rapper on Friday (07.06.19) when she posted a photograph of herself on Instagram in an all-white lace dress leaning against a fence alongside the caption: ''Single.''

This isn't the first time the couple have hit the rocks though as back in 2018 Malika set tongues wagging when she posted a cryptic message on her social accounts.

She said at the time: ''Love doesn't fail, people do. Falling in love can be one of the most beautiful things. Unfortunately, being vulnerable to ones choices can lead to heart break. Healing and forgiving is a personal job done at every individuals pace. Life is one big lesson, a lesson in love. [broken heart emoji] (sic)''

However, it wasn't long before they patched things up again as 31-year-old rap star shared an open letter he'd penned for the reality TV star on his Instagram account.

He said: ''To the world you may be one person but to me You've become my world. My life has changed with you in it.

''Before you I was lost and confused and didn't know how to let my guard down. You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced. As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you.

''YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You're not only my partner but my best friend.. God told me to love you forever and that's what I plan on doing. This letter is to thank you for everything you do and to tell you I LOVE YOU. @forevermalika (sic)''