Malika Haqq is pregnant.

The 36-year-old actress and reality star is set to become a mother for the first time, as she revealed she is currently 14 weeks pregnant and due to give birth in March.

She said: ''I have always wanted to be a mother and it's still a little bit surprising but I'm overjoyed! I'm a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion ... I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who is best friends with Khloe Kardashian - has chosen not to make the identity of her child's father known to the public.

During an early ultrasound, the beauty - who has a twin sister named Khadijah - was told she may be expecting twins when her doctor detected two heartbeats, and has admitted she was relieved to learn that it was just one baby and the pulse was in both the fetus and umbilical cord due to their proximity.

She added: ''I would love to have twins, just not my first pregnancy. It would've been cute, but it was also nice to find out that the first one out is just a single.''

Malika has already found out the sex of her unborn tot, but is keeping it under wraps for now.

She said: ''Learning the baby's sex was a big deal for me and now I feel like I have time. I have time to think about nursery ideas, to think about a name. I'm just really enjoying now, getting to a point where I can celebrate being pregnant and [it] not being a secret.''

And so far, the star has had an easy pregnancy, as she's not had a single day of sickness.

She told People magazine: ''I have been incredibly blessed. I have not been sick a day. Not one day. That, for me, has probably been the thing I've been so grateful for thus far - coming second to knowing that I have a healthy baby.''