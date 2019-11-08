Malika Haqq is having a baby boy.

The 36-year-old actress - who frequently appears on 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alongside her best friend Khloe Kardashian - announced in September that she is pregnant with her first child, and on Friday (08.11.19), she revealed her unborn tot is expected to be a boy.

Captioning a professionally shot image of her and her baby bump - which was used to promote Bio Oil - she wrote on Instagram: ''It's A Boy!!! I'm thankful to my baby boy and @BioOilUSA for my pregnancy glow. #BioOilPartner I've used this oil for over 10 years to lesson the appearance of scars, stretch marks and for instant moisture. I wouldn't dare go this pregnancy without it. #LoveYourMarks (sic)''

Malika has not spoken publicly about the identity of her child's father, but the pregnancy announcement came after she split from her long-term boyfriend O.T. Genasis in June, following two years of dating.

The beauty recently said she would reveal the identity of her child's father in the future, as she insisted the tot was ''made in love''.

She said: ''I'm leaving him out of this, just for now. This is all me.''

Asked whether she'll share his identity eventually, she replied: ''Absolutely!''

She added: ''My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date. We're both very happy.''

Malika had also previously claimed she would be keeping the tot's gender under wraps, although she already knew at the time she would be having a boy.

Speaking last month, she said: ''Learning the baby's sex was a big deal for me and now I feel like I have time. I have time to think about nursery ideas, to think about a name.

''I'm just really enjoying now, getting to a point where I can celebrate being pregnant and [it] not being a secret.''