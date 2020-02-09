Malika Haqq has confirmed her baby's father is O.T. Genasis.

The 36-year-old reality star is currently expecting her first child, and after keeping the identity of her unborn tot's father a secret for months, she has now revealed her baby boy will be her first with former boyfriend and rapper O.T., who's real name is Odis Flores.

Speaking at her baby shower on Saturday (08.02.20), Malika said: ''Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]. This is the reason why I didn't want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart.

''Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me ... I'm incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy.''

And whilst she is expecting a son, Malika's baby shower - which was attended by her best friend Khloe Kardashian, and fellow Kardashian family members Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner - made sure to honour the women in the star's life.

She added: ''I also realised that sharing my heart with you guys would be equally as emotional. I have nothing against co-ed baby showers, but I will say the reason why I wanted a baby shower full of women was because it's you women that helped me get through this pregnancy 100 percent.''

Meanwhile, Malika previously insisted she would be keeping the father's identity a secret, but said she would ''absolutely'' let people know who he is eventually.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''I'm leaving him out of this, just for now. This is all me.''

Asked whether she'll share his identity eventually, she replied: ''Absolutely!''

She added: ''My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date. We're both very happy.''

Malika and O.T. dated for two years before calling it quits last spring, and it is unknown whether the two are back together amid their baby news.