Malika Haqq froze her eggs as a ''gift'' to herself for her 35th birthday.

The 36-year-old star - who is expecting a boy with an unnamed partner - underwent the procedure in March 2018 because she was unsure when she would have children and now she thinks it was a ''pretty hilarious'' thing to do because not long afterwards, she ''made a baby in love''.

Speaking on her new series 'Side by Side' with her sister Khadijah Haqq, she said: ''The reason why I was so excited to learn that I was pregnant was because I knew that my life was going to change for the better, the greatest blessing that I've always wanted but didn't know I was going to get, is finally here.

''I didn't know when I was going to have children, so deciding to freeze my eggs as a gift to myself on my 35th birthday was pretty hilarious now at this point because I have eggs in the freezer I may never use. I made a baby in love and those eggs weren't necessary.

''It's funny how you plan and then life happens.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star revealed she found out she was pregnant exactly a year after deciding to freeze her eggs.

She quipped: ''Can't get that freezer money back.''

Malika has not spoken publicly about the identity of her child's father, but the pregnancy announcement came after she split from her long-term boyfriend O.T. Genasis in June, following two years of dating.

The beauty recently said she would reveal the identity of her child's father in the future, as she insisted the tot was ''made in love''.

She said: ''I'm leaving him out of this, just for now. This is all me.''

Asked whether she'll share his identity eventually, she replied: ''Absolutely!''

She added: ''My baby was made in love and that is something that will unfold at a later date. We're both very happy.''