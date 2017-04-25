Maksim Chmerkovskiy suffered a break-in at his home as he was eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 37-year-old professional dancer lives in New Jersey with his fiancée Peta Murgatroyd and their four-month-old son Shai and the couple's property was burgled on Monday (24.04.17).

Maksim had to deal with a double yesterday as the crime came on the same day he and his partner Heather Morris were booted off the ballroom show.

Maksim's shock elimination came after Heather earned the first perfect score of Season 24 and the routine and Maksim had only just returned to the dancefloor following an injury. The pair had been favourite to win the Mirror Ball trophy.

The break-in to light after Maksim had to cancel his live elimination interview on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday (25.04.17) morning, with his dance partner Heather doing the chat solo via satellite from the DWTS ballroom in Los Angeles instead.

When presenter Lara Spencer pointed out that Maksim was absent, Heather, 30, explained: ''They had some sort of run-in with, you know, some man near their house, trying to break in. But the police were there; they took care of it. They're safe and Peta's OK. That's the most important thing. We're making sure that she's calm.''

This series of the ABC TV show saw Peta, 30, return to compete against her man in the contest following the birth of their first child together.

Peta - who welcomed son Shai into the world on January 4 - previously said: ''I'm definitely a little bit nervous, but I'm very excited to get back. I've definitely missed the dancefloor. I haven't been able to defend my title, so I want to get back out there.''

Peta is still in with a chance of being crowned the winner with her dance partner Nick Viall.