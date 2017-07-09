Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have wed.

The 'Dancing With The Stars' professionals - who have son Shai, six months, together - tied the knot at Long Island's Oheka Castle on Saturday (08.07.17).

Maksim, 37, told Us Weekly: ''It was everything we ever dreamt of.''

Peta added: ''And the party of the year!''

Peta wore a Karen Sabag Couture ball gown as they tied the knot in front of 300 guests.

Sharna Burgess, Rumer Willis and Nyle DiMarco were bridesmaids, while Maksim's brother Val was best man for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Peta, 30, recently revealed that having a baby changed her and Maksim's life.

She said: ''I don't think you can stay the same person. think once you have a baby it changes your whole life, your whole world, in a good way. But there's nothing sexier, there's nothing more beautiful than seeing your man fall in love with your child even more every day. It's the best.

''Half the time Maks and I were laughing, half the time we were staring at the monitor. Sometime during the night, my water broke. I pushed for 30 minutes and he was here!

''Suddenly my baby was on my chest. Maks and I were in shock for the first 30 seconds. Then Maks started to cry, and then I did too. Shai looked at me, took his first breath and just made a little noise. It was the best day of my life.''